Hong Kong (CNN) A home appliance billionaire and one of China's richest people was held hostage with his family for hours in a dramatic kidnapping attempt in which his son reportedly swam across a river to alert police, local media and authorities said.

A police statement didn't directly confirm He was the target, only saying it was a victim surnamed "He." However, Midea later issued a statement thanking police on the company's Weibo social media account.

State media said He's son, He Jianfeng, managed to escape and swam across a nearby river to notify authorities. Five people were later arrested, with police saying no one was injured in the ensuing standoff.

"After receiving the report, the provincial, municipal and district public security organs became highly concerned about the case and quickly organized police to rush to the scene," police said in a statement.