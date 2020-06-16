Mexico temporarily forbids workers from going to Canada due to coronavirus

(CNN) Mexico will conduct a safety review of Canadian health policies and procedures before allowing any more temporary workers to travel to Canada to work in the agricultural sector.

"This is a temporary pause in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the safety conditions on farms," said Oscar Mora, spokesman for the Mexican embassy in Ottawa.

More than 60,000 migrant workers travel to Canada every year for seasonal work in agricultural industries. A temporary ban means that up to 5,000 Mexican workers are currently waiting to come to Canada.

Ambassador Juan Jose Gomez Camacho, on behalf of the Mexican government, has been in daily communication with the Canadian government to try and understand why and how hundreds of Mexican workers have been infected with Covid-19, weeks after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Canada, Mora said.

CNN has confirmed that two migrant workers from Mexico have died in the last few weeks and dozens more workers have been treated in hospital.

Read More