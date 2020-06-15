Father arrested after two children die in hot truck in Oklahoma

(CNN) Oklahoma father Dustin Dennis, 31, has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder after police say he left his two young children in a hot truck for five hours.​

According to Tulsa police, Dennis said he took his two children, ages 3 and 4, to a convenience store around noon on Saturday. After returning home, Dennis slept for four to five hours. He said after he woke up he could not find his children in the house. He discovered them after he checked the floorboard of the truck.

Dennis told police he thought he removed his children from his truck, Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said.

