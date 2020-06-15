Hundreds of surfers paddle out to protest police brutality and honor black lives

(CNN) Surfers around the world are paddling out to sea in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to protest injustice and pay tribute to black lives lost to police brutality.

Lou Harris, the founder of the East Coast Chapter of the Black Surfing Association, organized a paddle out in New York City's Rockaway Beach on June 6.

The peaceful demonstration attracted more than 350 surfers who held Black Lives Matter signs and chanted the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

"I expected it to be 50 or 60 people but hundreds of surfers showed up," Harris told CNN. "It was really emotional and crazy to see. It was very diverse and it felt like a rock concert. It wasn't just for George Floyd, it was for every African American victim of police brutality."

Protestors paddle out in a circle to honor black lives lost to brutality.

Paddle outs are a Hawaiian tradition that are generally organized as a form of protest or to honor surfers who died in the community. During the paddle outs, surfers swim into the water and arrange themselves in a circle. They then chant and throw the flowers into the water and chant.

