Protesters pelt St. Cloud police building after rumors cops shot someone, but it was the other way around

(CNN) A Minnesota police officer could have shot an armed teen early Monday, and though the officer would've been completely justified, he held his fire, St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said.

The officer was shot during a struggle, Anderson said, but neither he nor his partner shot back and the suspect was arrested.

Following the incident, residents on the south side of the city heard via social media that police shot two black men, and about 100 marchers damaged property on their way to the police station, Anderson said at a news conference. He was joined by an NAACP official, a local pastor and the mayor.

"We had information that when they arrived here their intent was to damage property and take over our police station. That didn't happen," the chief said. "It is abhorrent to me. ... This place could've been on fire over a lie -- not just some misinformation, not just a few facts here and there. It was flat-out untrue."

The incident came just three weeks after police in Minneapolis, about an hour's drive southeast, killed George Floyd, setting off nationwide protests.

Read More