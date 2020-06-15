Rayshard Brooks' widow: 'Do they feel sorry for what they took away?'

Atlanta (CNN) Of all the things still unclear about the night Rayshard Brooks was shot to death by Atlanta police, there's one thing his widow wants to know from the officers involved.

"Do they feel sorry for what they took away?" Tomika Miller wondered through tears in an interview with CNN. "If they had the chance to do it again, would they do it the same way or would they do it totally different?"

Brooks, 27, was shot dead by an officer Friday night at a fast-food restaurant after he scuffled with police who were trying to handcuff him, took one of their Tasers and ran. Brooks was suspected of driving under the influence.

Still, Miller said she's not angry about how officers treated her husband, including how long it took to attend to him after he was shot, because "God will deal with that."

"I know my husband would never want me to be upset with them or hold that on my heart," she said. "He was a very forgiving person."

Read More