New York (CNN) Every state, county and local law enforcement agency in New Jersey will be required to publish a list of officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days due to a disciplinary violation, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday.

Law enforcement agencies will be required to publish the list of those who commit serious violations annually, with the first to come no later than December 31.

"Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement," Grewal said in a statement.

Prior to this order, unless they have faced criminal charges, the disciplinary records of officers have generally not been revealed to the public, according to the attorney general's office.

The directive comes as governments take on police reform following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

