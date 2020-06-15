Video appears to show Nassau County police officers shoving black protester to ground and arresting him

(CNN) Peaceful protests in East Meadow, New York, turned contentious Friday night when police were seen on video shoving a black protester to the ground.

A video of the protest that went viral on Twitter Saturday shows Terrel Tuosto of West Hempstead, a nearby town on Long Island, walking alongside Nassau County police officers.

Officers repeatedly tell Tuosto to "move to the side" of the street and he responds, "we've got this whole street."

Officers tell Tuosto and other protesters again to remain on the southbound side of the street.

Tuosto responds, "I have the right to walk where I want to walk," and continues to walk before an officer appears to stop abruptly in front of him, causing Tuosto to bump into the officer.

Read More