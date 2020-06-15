A NASCAR driver raced in a 'Back the Blue' car in support of police

(CNN) Days after NASCAR's only full-time black driver raced in a Black Lives Matter -themed car, a competitor drove with a symbol of Blue Lives Matter on its hood.

CNN reached out to Mike Harmon Racing, Weatherman's team, about the design and is waiting to hear back.

NASCAR bans the Confederate flag and a driver supports Black Lives Matter

June is turning out to be quite eventful for NASCAR.

Just last week, Bubba Wallace, the sport's only black driver, debuted a Black Lives Matter car , with an image of two fists -- one black and one white -- gripping each other on the hood and the words "compassion, love, understanding" wrapped around the bumper.

That same week, the sport banned the Confederate flag from events . NASCAR said flying the flag at races "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

Denny Hamlin, whose car is outfitted in a neutral FedEx color scheme, won Sunday's series. Wallace competed, too, and finished 13th. Weatherman didn't finish the race.