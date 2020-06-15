Google's Wing drones are dropping off books to students in Virginia who can't go to the library because of the coronavirus

(CNN) A librarian in Virginia concerned about students unable to check out books from the library found a way around coronavirus restrictions to keep kids reading: Book delivery via drone.

Middle school librarian Kelly Passek collaborated with drone service Wing from Google's parent company Alphabet to use drones to deliver library books to students in Christiansburg's Montgomery County Public School district.

The school district is now the first in the world to offer a library book drone delivery service, a Wing spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

"I'm always trying to come up with ways to get library resources into the hands of my students and thought this would be an excellant way to do that," Passek told CNN.

"With quarantining and social distancing and our move to remote learning, it became even more important to find a way to get kids these reading materials while social distancing."

Read More