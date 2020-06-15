Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for Covid-19 antibodies

(CNN) The American Red Cross will now test all blood, plasma and platelet donations for Covid-19 antibodies, the organization said Monday.

"During these uncertain times, the Red Cross hopes that testing for Covid-19 antibodies will provide its valued donors insight into whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus," the Red Cross said in a news release

Regardless of whether a donor experienced symptoms, the test will show whether their immune system has produced the antibodies for the coronavirus.

The antibody test, which has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration, does not diagnose donors with a current infection.

The Red Cross said it hopes these tests will increase interest in blood donation, which has dropped off severely since the pandemic began.

Read More