Samsung begins taking preorders for its Odyssey G9 and G7 curved gaming monitors

Remember when we told you about Samsung's Odyssey G7 and G9 curved gaming monitors in January. Well, starting today, you can preorder either one, with delivery expected to start on July 13.

The 27-inch G7 configuration is $699.99, while the 32-inch model is $799.99. The 49-inch G9 is a staggering $1,699.99.

Both monitors provide sticker shock, but their features and spec sheets attempt to justify the cost.

The G7's 32-inch or 27-inch Quad HD display have resolutions of 2560x1440, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The G9's 49-inch screen is Dual Quad HD, with a resolution of 5120x1440, and a 32:9 aspect ratio.

That's not quite 4K quality, but it's a healthy upgrade from standard high-definition displays.

Both models come with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond response time and 1000R curvature. All of that jargon translates into a premium display with a gentle curvature that's incredibly fast when rendering a picture and responding to input.

The QLED panels used in the G7 and G9 are sure to provide a high-quality image, similar to what you'd experience with one of Samsung's QLED TVs, thanks to its Quantum Dot technology.

The G7 and G9 design match the display's specs, with the G9 looking more like a droid we'd expect to find in a Star Wars reboot, not sitting on a desk. The all-white back has an LED light ring where the stand meets the display that you can control and program using 52 colors and five lighting effects.

As for the G7, it has a black housing with a circular blue light in addition to the programmable light accents. It's not near as intimidating as the G9, but there's something to be said about a smaller, more subtle look.

For someone who is a serious gamer and wants a top of the line monitor, the G9 looks to be the answer. The G7 still offers serious gaming chops, but at a slightly more affordable price point.

Either way, we don't think you can go wrong. Assuming, that is, you have a desk big enough to fit the G9. Sheesh.

You can order either the Odyssey G7 or G9 from Samsung right now, with deliveries beginning on July 13.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.