Samsung's Galaxy A71 lands June 19 with impressive hardware for a mid-range handset

The low end and middle ground of Samsung's 2020 Galaxy A lineup have paved the way for Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G — the most expensive Galaxy A smartphone.

Orders open up on June 19 for the $599.99 Galaxy A71 5G from Samsung directly.

The A71 5G introduces itself with a 6.7-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. That means it shares something with the S20 family and should offer a vibrant and sharp visual experience. It also gives off S20 vibes with the front-facing camera as a centered pinhole at the top of the display.

Flip it over and you'll find a rectangular block that houses the main cameras: a four-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

The A71 5G is a 5G device that will support the big four carriers in the U.S. depending on your model. The A71 5G will offer support for T-Mobile and Sprint at launch, and later this summer an unlocked version, along with models for AT&T and Verizon, will arrive. All will be priced at $599.99.

Samsung opted for Android 10 on the A71 5G with Samsung's One user interface on top. Depending on the carrier, you can expect preloaded apps.

Powering the experience will be an octa-core processor paired with 6GBs of RAM. Battery life should be strong with a 4,500mAh battery that will support fast-charging via a wire at up to 25 watts. The A71 5G also features 128GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot for expansion.

All in all, the A71 5G feels less like an A-Series device and more in line with that of last year's Galaxy S10 family. Chances are, with improvements and 5G support, one could argue that the experience is even better.

CNN Underscored will be back with a full review after the A71 5G launches on June 19.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.