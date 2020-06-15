Father’s Day is now less than a week away. If you’re still pondering what to get Dad, you’d better hurry up and decide, because the clock is ticking. Shipping times are the biggest concern for many, since these gifts will have to be delivered before Sunday. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of gifts that are sure to get to him on time.

Amazon Prime is the best way to ensure a quick delivery. But even if you don’t have a Prime membership, there are gifts like online classes and subscription services that come with a certificate or print-out to give Dad on Father’s Day, no matter how late in the game you buy them. Check out our full list below of the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts.

Dad Joke Button ($16.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Dad Joke Button

Perfect for Dad’s work-from-home setup, this’ll keep him laughing, with more than 50 classic bad dad jokes at the press of a button.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool ($22.89, originally $31; amazon.com)

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool

A tool every dad deserves, this classic Swiss Army knife is packed with 12 different functions such as a Phillips head screwdriver and a bottle opener.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Personalized 45 rpm Record Wall Art ($120; uncommongoods.com)

Personalized 45 rpm Record

Any record-obsessed dad will love having this personalized vinyl single to hang on his wall. You can customize the label with a message, and if you’re worried it won’t get to him in time, it also has a printable card available to tide him over and let him know what’s coming.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Brewski Craft Beer Shirt Club ($19/month; cratejoy.com)

Brewski Craft Beer Shirt Club

There are many gifts you can get for the beer-loving guy on your list, but this subscription from Cratejoy puts a fun emphasis on craft breweries by sending Dad limited-edition tees monthly. Each T-shirt features a new beer with a custom design, so he can learn about beers he’s never heard of before from all across the country.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt (starting at $11.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt

If your dad likes to golf, a new polo is always welcome. This shirt will keep him cool and collected on the course since it’s built with a quick-dry moisture-wicking knit. Plus, it comes in a staggering 33 colors.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book

If your dad is your hero, then this personalized comic book is the gift for him. He’ll be depicted with superhuman strength, swooping in to save the day. And if it won’t be delivered by Sunday, you can print off this card to give him on Father’s Day while he anticipates his book’s arrival.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses ($122.40, originally $154; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

Keep Dad looking cool with these fashionable shades with 100% UV protection from Ray-Ban. With multiple sizes and colors to choose from, you’ll have plenty of options for picking the pair that fits him best.

_____________________________________________________________________________

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

StoryWorth

For the sentimental dad, StoryWorth is a great option that will turn his fondest memories into a beautifully bound book. The service will email him every week over the course of one year and then compile his answers into a collection of his life’s best stories. If you want to know more about it, check out our full-length review of StoryWorth.

_____________________________________________________________________________

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle ($49.95; uncommongoods.com)

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Make any day in history a fun puzzle with this customizable gift. Whether it’s the day he was born or the day he got married, mark any important date in your dad’s life with this personal gift. Plus, if it won’t get to him by Father’s Day, you can print off this card to tell him it’s on its way.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Murray’s Cheese of the Month Club ($175 for three months; murrayscheese.com)

Murray's Cheese of the Month Club

If you really want to get Dad the best of the best when it comes to fromage, check out this cheese of the month club from Murray’s cheese shop in New York City. The site offers five subscription options, starting at $175 for three months. The Classic Cheese club delivers three to four approachable, delicious cheeses right to Dad’s door every month.

_____________________________________________________________________________

GlobeIn Subscription ($114 for three months; globein.com)

GlobeIn Subscription

This subscription service will send your dad a box of beautifully handmade, ethically sourced products from around the world every month. These full-size artisan goods range from coffee and mugs to pillows and baskets.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rosetta Stone ($199 for an unlimited lifetime subscription, originally $299; rosettastone.com)

Rosetta Stone

Whether the dad on your list wants to be better equipped to travel the world or just to dust off his high school Spanish skills, Rosetta Stone is a proven way to learn languages quickly. With this lifetime subscription, he’ll be able to explore the service’s 25 languages for as long as he wants.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Nobull Men’s Training Shoes ($129; amazon.com)

Nobull Men's Training Shoes

If Dad has been serious about his at-home workout grind, or just likes to take a stroll each evening, these lightweight training shoes are a must-have. We tried them ourselves and loved how comfy they were for all sorts of activities, from dog walks to long runs.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Unique Bamboo Cheese Board ($19.97, originally $23.97; amazon.com)

Unique Bamboo Cheese Board

This cheese board is a must-have for any cheese-loving dad. Made of 100% organic bamboo, it’s water-resistant and even has two elevated trays to help you store some extra charcuterie or crackers.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Book of the Month Club ($49.99 for three months; bookofthemonthclub.com)

Book of the Month Club

If Dad is (or wants to become) a bookworm, there’s no better gift than a fresh book on his doorstep every month. This service offers just that, while letting him choose from five options so he never gets stuck with a book he doesn’t like.

_____________________________________________________________________________

MasterClass ($180 for an annual membership; masterclass.com)

PHOTO: Masterclass

Whether Dad wants to learn how to cook, garden, write or even play poker, MasterClass has a plethora of courses that can make him a pro in no time. The courses are taught by leaders in their fields, so he’ll be getting expert advice no matter what he wants to learn.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold ($14.99; amazon.com)

Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold

To keep Dad’s drink of choice nice and cold, this mold creates large ice balls that melt more slowly than regular ice cubes. This two-pack freezes up to eight ice balls at once, so there’s always enough to go around. If the round balls are boring, try these molds that are shaped like skulls.

_____________________________________________________________________________

MeUndies Sock Subscription ($8 per month; meundies.com)

MeUndies Sock Subscription

This Father’s Day, try giving your dad the gift of some stylish and comfortable socks. MeUndies offers a sock subscription for just $8 per month that will send Dad a package of fun, adventurous, classic or colorful socks like clockwork.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Udemy (prices vary; udemy.com)

UDemy

Udemy is another site that offers a seemingly endless number of online courses Dad can dive into. From coding and spreadsheets to marketing and Photoshop, encourage your Dad to pick up a new skill with a lesson from Udemy.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Variety of the Month Club (prices vary; amazingclubs.com)

Variety of the Month Club

Amazing Clubs has 40 intriguing and unique subscription clubs that any dad would love. With this variety package, you can select up to three services of your choice. From cupcake and chocolate clubs for dads with a sweet tooth to bacon and cigar clubs, Amazing Clubs has tons of options for any kind of dad.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Shaker & Spoon Monthly Cocktail Box (starting at $40 per month; cratejoy.com)

Shaker & Spoon Monthly Cocktail Box

For the dad aspiring to be the family mixologist, help him hone his skills with this cocktail subscription. He’ll get all the recipes, tools and ingredients (minus the liquor) he needs to make a new and exciting cocktail every month.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Set of Four BCups IPA Outdoor Craft Beer Cups ($12.99; amazon.com)

Set of Four BCups IPA Outdoor Craft Beer Cups

These BPA- and BPS-free shatterproof and dishwasher safe cups are made for dads who enjoy their summer chilling with their favorite IPA. The shape of this cup is designed to bring out the best IPA flavor experience without any worry of breaking a glass.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.