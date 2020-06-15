This on-sale Crescent tool set is a quick Father's Day gift fix

If your dad is the DIY type, he'd love to receive this bestselling Crescent toolkit on Sunday. And luckily for you, it's on sale now at Amazon for one day only.

Crescent 170-Piece General Purpose Tool Set ($73.66, originally $206.13; amazon.com)

Typically priced well over $100, you can snag this 170-piece set for just $73.66. And no matter what job you've got on your hands, this kit has you covered with a curated assortment of hand tools that will work for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications.

The set includes 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch quick release ratcheting drives with a wide selection of standard and deep sockets in the most common SAE and metric sizes — all of which meet ANSI and ASME specifications. Crescent tools are made from the brand's special blend Crestoloy steel for strength and durability, and the full polish chrome finish resists rust and corrosion for a long tool life. Plus, all the tools come in a sturdy, folding plastic case for convenient storage and transport.

As with all Gold Box deals, this price will last for 24 hours or until sold out, so be sure to shop soon. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.