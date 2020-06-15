Heading back to school could look different this fall, but it’s summer and, like clockwork, Apple is back with its annual “Back to School and Graduation offer.” Students who purchase a Mac or iPad, starting June 15, will receive a pair of AirPods with a Charging Case at no additional cost. You can upgrade to AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $40 or AirPods Pro for $90.

Apple has not yet announced an end date for the Back to School promotion, but it typically goes until the end of summer. They’re also noting that the free AirPods are while supplies last.

Students, college students, teachers and faculty also qualify for an educational discount on the Mac (up to $200 off) or iPad (up to $100 off). This includes the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac and iMac Pro. Apple will also take 20% off the cost of AppleCare+ when you purchase it for your Mac at the same time. You’ll also get the Back to School promo with iPad Pro (11-inch, 12.9-inch and the iPad Air).

Additionally, Apple offers 0% interest financing on a plethora of devices and accessories with the Apple Card. This makes it an excellent time to use the Back to School offer and receive additional savings with 3% cashback on the Apple Card.

Whether you’re going back to the classroom or making your home into the classroom, an Apple Mac or iPad are versatile devices for doing so. Both come with Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which add up to a productivity suite for documents, presentations and spreadsheets.

Apple also continues to offer Today at Apple at Home Classes for learning how to get the most out of your devices. These are still taught by Apple retail employees from the comfort of their homes.

PHOTO: APPLE

Apple has released a guide to help with learning on the devices. The appropriately named “Quick Guides for Learning with Apple” will teach you how to use Screen Time, use pre-installed Apple apps for school or creative projects and even device organization. This way you can set time limits for games and streaming until the school work is complete.

You can keep your eyes peeled to CNN Underscored for Apple deals as they happen --AirPods Pro just dropped to the lowest price ever –and for the full scoop on what’s next from Apple at WWDC on June 22.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.