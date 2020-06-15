Adidas has had a summer full of incredible deals, and they keep on coming. This week? Athletes — and athleisure-letes — wanting to top up their closets for summer’s hottest, sweatiest months can take 25% off its shop through August 22, with code AUGUST.

There are some exceptions to the deal: Yeezy, 4D, Select Ultraboost, Pharrell x Adidas, Girls Are Awesome, Human Made, limited edition Originals and gift cards. But still, there are some great deals across men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and shoes. We’ve rounded up some of the best picks to shop now — sizes are bound to sell out quickly.

Aeroready 3-Stripes 8-Inch Shorts ($28.50, originally $38; adidas.com)

Detatchable Two-In-One Shorts PHOTO: Adidas

These super-comfortable shorts are designed to provide ventilation via mesh panels — ideal for the next few months of running, playing catch and mowing lawns.

Samstag Bucket Hat ($26.25, originally $35; adidas.com)

Samstag Bucket Hat PHOTO: Adidas

Hipsters and outdoors enthusiasts alike can agree on this hat, which has a wide brim for sunny days.

Sport 3-Stripes Tank Top ($18, originally $24; adidas.com)