Adidas is offering up to 30% off everything

Adidas has had a summer full of incredible deals, and they keep on coming. This week? Athletes — and athleisure-letes — wanting to top up their closets for summer's hottest, sweatiest months can take up to 30% off its shop through Tuesday, June 16.

Here's how it works: Members of Adidas' Creators Club (which, by the way, is totally free to join) can take 30% off full-price and sale items with the code STRIPES. Don't feel like joining? Enter the code at checkout, and you'll still get 20% off.

There are some exceptions to the deal: YEEZY, Pharrell, 4D, Girls Are Awesome, Human Made, limited edition Originals, and gift cards aren't included in this offer. The good news? Pretty much everything else is.

There are some great deals across men's, women's and children clothes and shoes. We've rounded up some of the best picks to shop now — sizes are bound to sell out quickly. (One note: Because the club is free to join, all prices below reflect the 30% discount.)

Design 2 Move Climacool Shorts ($21, originally $30; adidas.com)

Design 2 Move Climacool Shorts

These super-comfortable shorts are designed for hot weather — a.k.a. ideal for the next few months of running, playing catch and mowing lawns.

UV Sun Hat ($28.80, originally $40; adidas.com)

UV Sun Hat

Hipsters and outdoors enthusiasts alike can agree on this hat, which also offers 50+ UV protection for your head.

Trefoil Tank Top ($23.79, originally $28; adidas.com)

Trefoil Tank Top

Made from breezy cotton jersey, this tank is ready for the gym (or the couch) on hot summer days.

Stan Smith Shoes ($56, originally $80; adidas.com)

Stan Smith Shoes

This iconic sneaker needs no explanation — and a variety of colorways are on sale, from all black to metallic gold.

NMD_R1 Shoes ($91, originally $130; adidas.com)

NMD_R1 Shoes

Pops of neon give your standard all-black sneakers a splash of color for summer.

Cropped Tee ($36, originally $45; adidas.com)

Cropped Tee

We'd wear this floral cropped tee for more than just working out. Plus, it's designed in collaboration with an all-female studio from London. (There are some great coordinating bike shorts, too.)

Ultimate Bra ($45.50, originally $65; adidas.com)

Ultimate Bra

In sizes 30E to 48E, this top-rated bra is built to offer wearers incredible support — and comfort — whether you're running or doing HIIT.

Believe This 2.0 Short Tight ($36, originally $45; adidas.com)

Believe This 2.0 Short Tight

Leggings, but make them summer.

Trefoil Tee ($20, originally $25; adidas.com)

Trefoil Tee

This classic tee remains as cool as ever — and it's also available for adorable infants.

Rapidarun Shoes ($56 originally $70; adidas.com)

Rapidarun Shoes

Available in pink and gray or black and white, these kids' running shoes are comfortable, supportive and have precisely zero laces to trip on.

Iridescence Print Shorts ($20, originally $28; adidas.com)

Iridescence Print Shorts

These shirts are as summer-y as sherbet. Best of all, they match a lot of T-shirts.

Adilette Comfort Adjustable Slides ($24, originally $30; adidas.com)

Adilette Comfort Adjustable Slides

It's never too early to give little feet their first iconic pair of Adidas slides. These shoes have a Velcro strap so kids can get a more secure fit.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.