How Ghana's Black Lives Matter solidarity protest ended with clashes with the police

(CNN) It was supposed to be a solidarity protest for George Floyd in Accra, Ghana, but ended up with police clashes, injured protesters and the organizer behind bars.

Ernesto Yeboah was charged with failing to contact the authorities before organizing a Black Lives Matter vigil last week, police say.

He says the Economics Fighters League is considering taking legal action against the police and has hired two lawyers.

Scores of demonstrators chanted "Free Ernesto!" outside the police station where he was being held.

The incident escalated when armed officers rushed to the scene and fired shots in the air, witnesses said.

