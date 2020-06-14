NASA spacecraft sends back images of stars from 4.3 billion miles away

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Have 3D glasses? You can view these stereo images that reveal the distance of the stars from their backgrounds. On the left is Proxima Centauri and on the right is Wolf 359. Hide Caption 1 of 50

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The newly renamed object Arrokoth, once known as Ultima Thule, is ultrared, smooth and covered in organic complex molecules, according to new research. Hide Caption 2 of 50

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Another look at Ultima Thule reveals the pancake shape many associate it with. Hide Caption 3 of 50

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons images revealed that craters on Pluto and Charon were made by small Kuiper Belt objects. Hide Caption 4 of 50

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Although this might look more impressive if you put on 3D glasses, this is the first 3D image of Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule. New Horizons flew by Ultima Thule on January 1. Hide Caption 5 of 50

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This is the first color image of Ultima Thule, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles from the object by the New Horizons spacecraft. The "red snowman" replaces the initial "bowling pin" shape it was thought to be. This image reveals that Ultima Thule is actually two objects joined by gravity, making it the first contact binary visited by a spacecraft. The red color is due to it being irradiated in the Kuiper Belt. Hide Caption 6 of 50

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons gave us our first "up-close" look at Ultima Thule on January 1. On the left is a composite of two images taken from half a million miles out, indicating the object's size and shape. An artist's impression at right suggests that Ultima Thule is shaped like a bowling pin and spins like a propeller. Hide Caption 7 of 50