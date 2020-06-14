Local artists collaborate to paint a giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street

(CNN) A group of local artists took to the street in Seattle to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

The artists painted a colorful mural of the phrase along an entire block in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, with a different artist creating a custom design for each of the 16 massive letters.

The art along East Pine Street is near a police precinct left empty as demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis began occupying the area around it. Some protesters are now calling the area the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Artists Takiyah Ward, Joey Nix, and Japhy White organized the painting and helped get the local artists on board.

Muralist and Mexican American Angelina Villalobos painted the "A." She told CNN that the artists found out about the project by word of mouth.