(CNN) Mike Kimmel's no rookie to the python-hunting game. He's captured hundreds of the snakes, which usually measure up to 10 feet long.

But as soon he set eyes upon his latest catch, he knew it would be one to remember.

Kimmel, owner of Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, had gone out into the Florida Everglades last week hoping to catch a giant Burmese python.

He headed to a secluded island where he spotted alligator droppings and a black snake -- but then came upon a giant python that he instantly knew was special. "My heart started pounding," Kimmel told CNN. "I've caught big ones before, but this one looked extra large."

He was definitely intimated by the snake, he said, but he isn't known as the Python Cowboy for nothing. After a brief wrestle and a nasty bite, which was all caught in his YouTube video , Kimmel was able to grab the female snake's head and successfully drag her back to his boat, where he euthanized her.

Read More