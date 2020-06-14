Woman hatches ducklings from supermarket eggs

(CNN) A British woman has hatched three ducklings she named Beep, Peep and Meep from eggs she bought at supermarket chain Waitrose.

Charli Lello, 29, decided to incubate the Clarence Court duck eggs while she was furloughed from her job as an assistant retail manager because of the coronavirus.

"I got the idea from a video that popped up on my Facebook feed of someone hatching quail eggs," she told CNN.

"That was my original plan but whilst I was in Waitrose I saw the duck eggs and thought they might work too. Mum and I had briefly spoken about getting some ducks after lockdown anyway.

"Part of me thought it would never work, none of the quail eggs developed but after 6 days in the incubator I checked the duck eggs and could see veins and a very tiny wiggly embryo. Then the excitement kicked in."

