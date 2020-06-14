My birthday wish for Trump

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) June 14 is President Donald Trump's birthday. He's just turned 74. But his opponents have used the day for a different kind of celebration on Trump's go-to social media platform of Twitter -- one they're calling Obama Day, and one I'm happy to join.

I've explained it this way to Trump supporters who have called my SiriusXM radio show by first asking, "Do you remember how much you hated Hillary Clinton?" They always respond, "Yes!" Then I tell them, "Well, double that and that's how much we hate Trump." (I can't actually quantify the level of dislike for Trump, but it does drive the point home for them.)

And now finally pollsters are asking the right questions to measure what political scientists call "negative partisanship." It's the idea that you are not so much voting for a candidate, but voting to defeat someone you dislike. For years, it was Republicans who wielded this political sword effectively by ginning up fears of what their opponents would allegedly do if they won the election, from Trump's claim that Hillary Clinton wanted open borders to his false statement that Biden wants to "defund" the police.

But now Democrats, who in 2008 were inspired by Obama's message of "hope," are inspired by the need to defeat Trump. The CNN poll -- which Trump unsuccessfully demanded CNN should retract and apologize for -- found that 70% of Trump supporters said that their vote would be for Trump rather than against Biden. In contrast, 60% said the main reason for their Biden vote was to express opposition to Trump.

Need more evidence? A recent poll by NPR/PBS/Marist that found Trump's approval rating was at 41%, with 55% disapproving. For context, Trump's highest disapproval rating in this poll was 56% in December 2017 during the government shutdown. But worse for Trump is the gap between those who "strongly approve" of him at 28% compared to those who "strongly disapprove" at 47%.

Get our free weekly newsletter Sign up for CNN Opinion's new newsletter. Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Obviously, polls can change. At this point in the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton seemed well ahead of Trump.

There's probably not much Trump can do to change the minds of those who strongly disapprove of him over the next five months before Election Day. His only play -- especially given our economy is in a recession with the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression -- is to try to make people hate Biden more than they hate him. We can expect Trump to try every way possible to do just that.

However, based on current polling, we can hope that come next June 14, Trump will be celebrating his birthday as an ex-president -- and America will be led by a Biden administration.