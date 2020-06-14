Gas tanker explosion in China kills 19

(CNN) At least 19 people died and 172 were injured when a gas tanker exploded on a Chinese highway Saturday afternoon, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

The tanker transporting liquified natural gas exploded on a highway exit ramp in Wenling, a coastal city in Zhejiang province, according to Xinhua.

On Sunday, Zhu Minglian, the deputy mayor of Wenling city, said the truck was traveling between Ningbo and Wenzhou. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, Zhu added.

People are still missing and a rescue effort is underway, according to local officials.

A Chinese oil tank truck exploded in Zhejiang province.

Aerial images of the scene show multiple collapsed buildings adjacent to the Wengling West highway exit.

Read More