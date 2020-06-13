A community demands answers after a young black man is found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles County

(CNN) A community is demanding answers after a 24-year-old black man was found hanging from a tree this week in northern Los Angeles County.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby noticed a man, later identified as Robert L. Fuller, hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Palmdale city described it as "an alleged death by suicide."

"Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the city said in a statement that included information on resources for mental health.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered at the Palmdale city council chambers to attend a news conference on the death.

Read More