10 SWAT members in South Florida resign from unit, saying they feel unsafely restrained by politics

(CNN) Ten South Florida police officers have resigned from their city's SWAT unit amid concerns about safety, including their feeling that they're "restrained by the politicalization of our tactics," according to CNN affiliate WSVN.

The officers sent a letter , dated Tuesday, to Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones, saying they were "minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members," WSVN reported.

The officers also said they were displeased after the command staff took a knee with activists and others during a demonstration on Monday, according to WSVN.

"Until these conditions and sentiments are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith carry out duties in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this needless increased level of risk," the officers added.

Hallandale Beach is an oceanside community of about 38,000 people roughly 20 miles north of Miami.

