Woman becomes first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point

(CNN) A woman has made history by becoming the first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point.

Second Lieutenant Anmol Narang, a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, is the academy's first observant Sikh, meaning she follows religious practices including Kesh, which calls for allowing one's hair to grow naturally without cutting it.

"It's an incredible feeling," Narang told CNN. "It's a humbling experience, I have never worked harder for anything in my life. Being a Sikh woman is a very important part of my identity and if my experience can play a small role in being an inspiration for others, regardless of career field, that will be wonderful."

While other Sikhs have graduated from the academy, the Sikh Coalition has confirmed to CNN that Narang is the first observant Sikh to have graduated from West Point.

The 23-year-old graduate hopes that her efforts to represent her religion and community will encourage Americans to learn more about the Sikh faith, the fifth largest religion in the world.

