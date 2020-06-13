Meet the Asian Americans helping to uproot racism in their communities

And it's an order many young Asian Americans ridicule or challenge when talking with their parents. But it helps illustrate the racism and anti-blackness characteristic of some older Asian immigrants.

Joyce Kang, a 30-year-old Korean American from Washington, D.C., has heard her friends share similar experiences.

"Dating or marrying a black person is not preferred within the Korean community," Kang told CNN. "People have heard that said to them directly from their parents."

Kang decided to help by joining the "Letters for Black Lives" project and translating the open letter into Korean.

The letter was written in 2016 after the shooting of Philando Castile , a black man who died during a routine traffic stop. Recently, however, it has been rewritten to include Floyd's death and to better reflect the current state of the nation.

"Mom, Dad, Uncle, Auntie, Grandfather, Grandmother," the English version of the letter begins. "We need to talk. You may not have many Black friends, colleagues, or acquaintances, but I do. Black people are a fundamental part of my life: they are my friends, my neighbors, my family. I am scared for them."

Letters for Black Lives have been translated into over two dozen languages.

Kang is one of the more than 330 people who helped translate the letter into 26 languages , including Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Lao, Nepali, Tagalog and Burmese. Each version varies because translators have incorporated different racial issues that are specific to their communities.

"The whole spirit behind this is that it is very much a template for how to help other people have these conversations," said Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani, one of the project's administrators who translated the letter into Persian. "We really encouraged translators to make it something that makes sense for your community."

The letter directed at South Asians mentions their own feelings of discrimination and violence after 9/11, "When members of our community were blamed for 'bringing terrorism.'"

The Korean letter acknowledges the "protest and struggle" felt by South Korea under 35 years of colonial rule by Japan.

But all the letters connect these different experiences of oppression to African Americans and the sometimes violent discrimination they face.

"The Asian American community does not experience the systemic racism that the black community faces," Kang said. "I acknowledge that these conversations are difficult and hard to have within our own homes... (But) we are still in a position of privilege that it's a choice to have these discussions, whereas black families need to have these conversations because of safety and real lived experiences."

The letters have been shared widely on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. And both Kang and Varkiani say they have heard stories of how the letters have opened up this difficult dialogue between different generations.

Yulan Lin, a software engineer from California, shared the letter with her grandfather, who grew up in Japanese-occupied Taiwan and only heard the "American exceptionalism version of US history."

"Over the weekend, my sister went through the Japanese version of @LettersForBL with my Grandfather, and something clicked in him," Lin tweeted

"He started seeing racism in America as a systemic human rights issue. On Tuesday, he asked me follow-up questions. We started revising his understanding of American history; more specifically deconstructing the myths that: 1) Racial discrimination ended after slavery 2) The USA is an equal opportunity country," Lin wrote.

A newsletter for Asian aunties and uncles

Kavya Balaji and friends Shilpa Bhat, Shefali Mangtani and Audreela Deb came up with a digital newsletter as a way to talk to the aunties and uncles in their South Asian community about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The goal: To educate their community in a way that was easy to understand from