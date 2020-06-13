21 Father's Day gifts on Amazon you can still get in time

There's so much going on in the world right now, it can be easy to lose track of time. But one thing you'd better not forget is Father's Day — which is coming up soon on June 21. There's still time to send your Dad a great gift, but you'll need to look for quick shipping if you want it to arrive on time.

Luckily, there's a seemingly endless number of Father's Day gifts ready to ship on Amazon. To help you weed through the options, we've narrowed it down to 21 thoughtful gifts on Amazon we think any dad on your list will appreciate: from tech accessories and clothes to more heartfelt and sentimental presents. So show him how much you love him (and that you didn't forget about Father's Day) with one of our favorites below.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($7.66; amazon.com)

Pull on Dad's heartstrings with this fill-in-the-blank journal that lets you write your own story for him, sure to make him smile (and maybe get a little emotional).

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

For the dad stuck in the grind while working from home, this all-in-one sandwich maker from Hamilton can make his mornings a little brighter. With multiple layers that can toast an English muffins, heat up cheese and meat and even cook an egg, this is the ultimate tool for easy morning eats.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Travel Universal Cable Organizer ($16.99; amazon.com)

Once Dad is traveling again, this electronic organizer is a real essential for any jetsetter — as well as for anyone who inevitably winds up with their cables and cords strewn about the house. With tons of pockets and elastic loops, he can get all his chargers and gadgets in order.

Apple AirPods Pro ($234, originally $249; amazon.com)

We named the Apple AirPods Pro the best true wireless earbuds on the market, and they're the perfect gift for any Dad this Father's Day. With active noise-cancelation and stellar music quality, they're at the top of the heap for wireless buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($149; amazon.com)

If you love the idea of getting Dad some AirPods Pro, but the price tag is a bit too lofty, check out these buds from Samsung. They were our budget pick for the best true wireless earbuds, with an incredible battery life of up to 11 hours.

Just the Ticket: Ticket Stub Organizer ($13.97; amazon.com)

If the dad on your list has a shoebox full of concert, event and plane tickets, among other mementos, this nifty book will let him organize all his keepsakes in a convenient way.

Dad Jokes: The Good. The Bad. The Terrible ($6.75; amazon.com)

Your dad will probably love this gift, but be warned — you might just have to hear these jokes for the rest of your life. With over 600 cheesy quips, there's plenty of material for him to work with for years to come.

NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer ($59.95, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If Dad has been using all his free time to experiment in the kitchen, this air fryer is the perfect new gadget for him to play with. And with tons of recipes he can use it for, from fried chicken to Swedish meatballs, this air fryer will make cooking dinner a breeze.

VIVOSUN Heavy Duty Collapsible Folding Wagon ($102.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

For dads who enjoy getting a little handy around the yard, this collapsible wagon is a must. It's super versatile and can help with nearly any project from clearing out dead branches to unloading the car.

Elago W3 Stand Designed for Apple Watch ($10.99; amazon.com)

The perfect gift for dads with an Apple Watch, this little stand — compatible with all sizes and generations — makes it look like his watch is an old-school Macintosh computer. He can charge his watch on this gadget while maintaining clock and alarm functionality.

NoBull Men's Training Shoes ($129; amazon.com)

Convince Dad to get his at-home workout grind going with these training shoes. They're lightweight and breathable, and when we tried them ourselves we absolutely loved them.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

For bookworms, the Kindle Paperwhite can take any dad's reading habits to the next level. It's super light and portable, the battery lasts for weeks and it's even waterproof so he can take it to the beach or the pool without worry.

Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop ($83.83, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Help Dad revamp his work-from-home setup with this ergonomic desktop kit from Microsoft. (In fact, we tested the keyboard and named it our budget pick for best ergonomic keyboard.) This package comes with the keyboard and an ergonomic mouse so he can type and work comfortably.

The Art of Shaving 4 Piece Mini Kit, Unscented ($24, originally $30; amazon.com)

If his quarantine beard is starting to get out of hand, give him a subtle hint with this mini shaving kit. Featuring pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a brush, the dad you gift this to will get a nice clean shave (and won't look like Santa Claus anymore).

Beard Refining Kit ($25; amazon.com)

But if Dad is stubborn and wants you to embrace the beard, you might as well lend him a hand with products to help him tame it. This kit comes with a beard brush, a beard wash and a beard control cream.

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager ($139.99; amazon.com)

This shiatsu foot massager is just the thing to help Dad unwind after a long day. With deep kneading, rolling and heating functions, he'll feel more pampered than ever this Father's Day.

Hiball Collins Glasses, Set of 4 ($40.97, originally $100; amazon.com)

If the guy on your list has been bartending for himself more than usual, these elegant highball glasses make a great addition to his bar collection.

JBL LIVE 650BTNC ($149.95; amazon.com)

For music-loving dads or anyone who needs to shut out the outside world while they work, these over-ear headphones are a fantastic option thanks to their noise cancellation ability and crisp sound quality. Plus, they won't break the bank like some other high-end headphones, which is why we named these cans our budget pick for best over-ear headphones.

Dockers Men's Slim Fit Ultimate Chino Pants (starting at $39.60; amazon.com)

Even though Dad might not be wearing pants during his Zoom meetings these days, he'll have to put on pants eventually. When that day comes, this comfy pair from Dockers is a stylish option he'll want to wear every day.

Wrangler Authentics Men's Performance Comfort Flex Waist Cargo Short (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Dad will love the versatility of these cargo shorts (with six pockets) from Wrangler. Plus, they're not an eyesore, so he can stash his stuff in style.

Marmot Men's Minimalist Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket (starting at $113.37; amazon.com)

Everyone needs a good rain jacket, and this one from Marmot is equipped with Gore-Tex technology to keep him bone dry while remaining breathable. Plus, it's light and can be packed down so Dad can stay prepared wherever he goes.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.