Australian sentenced to death in China for smuggling drugs

Hong Kong (CNN) An Australian national has been sentenced to death in China after a court convicted him on charges of drug smuggling.

The man, who was not identified, was sentenced Wednesday, but news of his fate was only published Saturday on the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court's website.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was "deeply saddened" by the verdict, and is providing consular assistance to the man. He was not identified, citing privacy concerns.

"Australia opposes the death penalty, in all circumstances for all people. We support the universal abolition of the death penalty and are committed to pursuing this goal through all the avenues available to us," the department said in a statement.

The move is likely to further exacerbate tensions between China and Australia. Relations have soured in recent weeks after Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly called for a formal investigation into the novel coronavirus pandemic -- a move that appeared to anger authorities in Beijing.