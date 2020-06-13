Four poachers arrested in connection with the death of rare silverback gorilla Rafiki

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 12:18 AM ET, Sat June 13, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Uganda Wildlife Authority have arrested four people over the death of Rafiki, the silverback of Nkuringo Gorilla group in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.
Uganda Wildlife Authority have arrested four people over the death of Rafiki, the silverback of Nkuringo Gorilla group in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

(CNN)Four poachers have been arrested in Uganda following the death of a rare silverback gorilla.

The gorilla -- known as Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili -- was part of the famed Nkuringo gorilla group that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is popular with tourists.
Rafiki was reported missing on June 1, according to a release from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. A search launched the next day found his body located inside the park.
A post-mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by a sharp device to his abdomen and internal organs, according to the release.
    One man was arrested after bush pig meat and several hunting devices were found in his possession on June 4.
    Read More
    Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    A silverback mountain gorilla inside Uganda&#39;s Bwindi National Park, home to about half of the world&#39;s mountain gorilla population.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in UgandaA silverback mountain gorilla inside Uganda's Bwindi National Park, home to about half of the world's mountain gorilla population.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The critically endangered species are threatened by continued loss of habitat as a result of human activities, as well as poaching, deforestation and disease.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in UgandaThe critically endangered species are threatened by continued loss of habitat as a result of human activities, as well as poaching, deforestation and disease.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Veterinarian Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka is a trailblazing advocate for species conservation in Bwindi.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in UgandaVeterinarian Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka is a trailblazing advocate for species conservation in Bwindi.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    She is the founder of the non-profit group &quot;Conservation Through Public Health,&quot; working to create an environment where gorillas and the people who live near them can coexist safely.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda She is the founder of the non-profit group "Conservation Through Public Health," working to create an environment where gorillas and the people who live near them can coexist safely.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    In addition to her work as a leading scientist and researcher, Kalema-Zikusoka also spends her time engaging with local communities on how best to preserve the gorillas&#39; natural habitat.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in UgandaIn addition to her work as a leading scientist and researcher, Kalema-Zikusoka also spends her time engaging with local communities on how best to preserve the gorillas' natural habitat.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Part of the work conducted at the CTPH involves training wildlife health monitoring. Trained rangers, trackers and volunteers collect fecal samples which are then analyzed at the Gorilla Research Clinic for disease outbreaks and other medical ailments the mountain gorillas might face.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in UgandaPart of the work conducted at the CTPH involves training wildlife health monitoring. Trained rangers, trackers and volunteers collect fecal samples which are then analyzed at the Gorilla Research Clinic for disease outbreaks and other medical ailments the mountain gorillas might face.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Kalema-Zikusoka (pictured center) poses with a group of trainee rangers in May 2008. Kalema-Zikusoka says that when the conservation land was established, many people who were previously poachers were employed as rangers and trackers. &quot;We call them &#39;born again poachers,&quot; she says.
    Photos: Up close with mountain gorillas in Uganda
    Up close with mountain gorillas in UgandaKalema-Zikusoka (pictured center) poses with a group of trainee rangers in May 2008. Kalema-Zikusoka says that when the conservation land was established, many people who were previously poachers were employed as rangers and trackers. "We call the