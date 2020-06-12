Bighorn fire near Tucson has burned over 6,000 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes

(CNN) A fire in the Tucson area has grown to thousands of acres and is threatening hundreds of homes.

The Bighorn fire was sparked by lightning in Pima County on June 5.

By late Thursday, the fire had grown to 6,200 acres and was 10% contained, according to the Coronado National Forest. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for about 200 homes.

At least 419 fire personnel are battling the fire which is located in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Over Thursday, crews conducted burnout operations, which involves dropping small plastic spheres that ignite when they hit the ground to burn the vegetation in the path of the fire so it eventually runs out of fuel, according to CNN affiliate KOLD.

But the fire continued to burn through the night.

Weather is a concern for much of the region on Friday.

More than 6 million people across Nevada, Arizona, Utah and eastern California are under red flag warnings through Friday evening.

Strong winds are possible for the area that is already prone to dry, hot conditions which could produce rapidly spreading fires through the weekend, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Across the Southern Rockies and Southern High Plains there is a chance for dry thunderstorms where lightning could threaten to start new fires, Brink said.