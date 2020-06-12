San Francisco mayor unveils plan for police reform

(CNN) San Francisco has unveiled a new police reform plan with the hope of addressing structural inequities and fundamentally change the nature of policing in the city.

"If we're going to make real significant change, we need to fundamentally change the nature of policing itself," Breed said in a panel discussion with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and CNN's Van Jones. "Let's take this momentum and this opportunity at this moment to push for real change."

She proposed four priorities to achieve this vision, but here's the key point: San Francisco Police Department officers would stop responding to issues like disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people and school discipline interventions as part of the plan.

The new reforms would strengthen accountability, address police bias and include plans to demilitarizing the police and promote economic justice, she said.

