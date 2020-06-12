(CNN) The Minnesota Board of Pardons posthumously pardoned Max Mason by unanimous vote Friday, 100 years after he was accused in a rape case that led to three other black men being lynched.

Mason was accused of raping a white woman, Irene Tusken, in 1920. There was no evidence to support the allegations, and the Minnesota Historical Society said that a family doctor who examined her found no signs of rape or assault.

In the pardon hearing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, "This particular application is critical to the name of Max Mason, but also critical to our state."

The pardon has been decades in the making, according to Gov. Tim Walz. It was added to the agenda more than six months ago.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

"I don't believe anything happens by chance," Walz told the board. "I believe we've been given this opportunity, and I would ask my fellow members of the pardon board to think deeply on this and understand the implications involved with clearing Max Mason's name.

