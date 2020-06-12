Why Christopher Columbus wasn't the hero we learned about in school

(CNN) "In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue."

That rhyme has long been how American students were introduced to Christopher Columbus in elementary school.

Students are taught that Columbus is the one who discovered the Americas, sailing across the Atlantic in his three ships: The Niña, Pinta and Santa Maria. The Italian explorer is even celebrated every October during a federal holiday named after him.

But the man credited for discovering the "New World" has long been considered a contentious figure in US history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense.

Dozens of cities and states -- such as Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont and Oregon -- have already replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day.