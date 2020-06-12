Antonio Brown gets probation after changing his plea in battery case

(CNN) NFL free agent Antonio Brown was sentenced to two years of probation Friday after he pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a man at his South Florida home.

The incident took place in January at Brown's home in Hollywood, Florida. A moving truck driver told police he was delivering household items that Brown had stored in California when Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly assaulted him

Brown faced one count each of battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000. He initially pleaded not guilty.

During a change of plea hearing on Friday, a Broward County judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Brown was ordered to take a 13-week anger management class and do 100 hours of community service, his attorney Carson Hancock said in a statement to CNN.

"This was a negotiated resolution by the Broward State Attorney's Office and was accepted by both Mr. Brown and the presiding judge," Hancock said in the statement. "Mr. Brown pled no contest to the reduced charges and received a withhold of adjudication, meaning that this was not a criminal conviction."