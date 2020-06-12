Want to grab an Uber in the UK? From Monday, you'll need a mask

(CNN) From Monday, all Uber passengers and drivers in the UK will need to wear a face mask to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The ride hailing app made the announcement to customers on Friday and said a new feature in the app will require drivers to upload a selfie of themselves wearing a mask before they can start work.

The company said any passenger who arrives without a mask can be refused entry to the vehicle, and that passengers can cancel a ride if a driver arrives without wearing one.

Uber driver Yasar Gorur wears personal protective equipment while cleaning his vehicle on April 14, 2020 in East London, United Kingdom.

The new rules come as Transport for London, which licenses cabs and private hire cars in the UK capital, urged taxi companies to require drivers and passengers to wear face masks.

It said the rules would apply to all taxi companies -- including London's famous black cabs -- and masks would be mandatory for all passengers, except children and those with breathing difficulties, in line with national guidance around their use.

