NBA player reveals he was sexually abused at a young age

(CNN) Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs had been growing out his hair since the 5th grade until he recently got it cut. But that haircut comes with a sad, shocking back story.

On Thursday in an Instagram post, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused when he was young.

"The real truth as to why I started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me," Walker said.

"During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don't know what is what," Walker wrote.

He said he "had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence."

