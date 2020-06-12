(CNN) There's a special memory from this spring that may become buried in our collective unconscious.

In the early days of the pandemic, with toilet paper nearly impossible to find, there was a breakthrough moment when -- after multiple trips to the store -- you scored a sweet victory.

You finally tracked down a roll of toilet paper.

You walked to the back of the grocery store. You saw something white glinting, practically smiling at you. You broke into a giddy almost-run, seemingly hearing a soaring movie soundtrack as you glided toward that precious commodity you took for granted for years, but have now grown to appreciate so very, very much.

You've stayed up wondering about it, and now science is giving us new data into what drove the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020.

