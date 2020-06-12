The best sales to shop this weekend: 23andMe, Adidas, Best Buy and more

Summer sales are in full swing, which means there are tons of opportunities to save on all the items you need for the season — or are simply coveting for year-round use. See below for tech, style and home discounts to shop this weekend. Happy browsing!

Tech and electronics

Amazon

Best Buy

The major retailer's Dads & Grads 3-Day Sale is on through Sunday, with big savings on everything from MacBooks, AirPods and Apple Watch to TVs and smart home products.

Echo Dot and Amazon Music

For a limited time, you can score an Echo Dot for the very low price of $10.98 ($8.98 for Prime members) — along with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Just note: Current subscribers aren't eligible for this deal.

NordVPN

If you're working from home, it may be time to invest in a VPN. Luckily, NordVPN is running a major deal, featuring a lower price on a shorter subscription. For a limited time, score a 70% discount on the two-year plan, so it costs as low as $3.49 per month -- that's normally the price on a three-year subscription.

Home and health

Arhaus

Wayfair

Be on the lookout for Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearance Event. Beginning on June 13, this promo will be offering up discounts on tons of furniture, decor, bedding, storage solutions, kitchen must-haves and much more.

Arhaus

Furniture for every room in your house (and for your outdoor space, too) is an extra 15% off at Arhaus. The savings will last through this weekend only and can be applied to everything from sectionals and dining tables to bookcases and patio furniture.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now's as good a time as ever. Right now, 23andMe's Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit is down to $149 at Amazon. Not only will this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it will also tell you more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Cricut

Crafters, rejoice! Cricut's Summer Flash sale is on, and fans of the ultra handy cutting machine can enjoy up to 40% off equipment, bundles and accessories. Get ready to take all your crafts to the next level.

Ace Hardware

Pick up some new items for your patio at this Ace Hardware sale. Umbrellas, some sets, loungers and even gliders are among the mark downs. It's the perfect opportunity to snag what you need to spend your summer outdoors.

Fashion and beauty

Philosophy

Adidas

The activewear brand is back with yet another promotion that will have you looking especially stylish this summer. Now through June 16, use code STRIPES to take up to 30% off full-price and sale items for Creators Club members (it's free to join) or 20% off for non-members.

Jachs New York

Get ready for summer heat by stocking up on ultra comfy three-pocket, pull-on shorts for men from Jachs. They come in a range of colors and eye-catching prints, and with promo code DKS, they're under $30 — down from their regular $79 price tag.

Cole Haan

If you need some new shoes, outerwear or accessories, Cole Haan's the place to be. Right now, the brand is offering up to 70% off sale styles, plus when you purchase two or more items, you'll score an additional 25% off your purchase for a total savings of up to 95%. That's a discount that's tough to beat.

Jack Rogers

You know Jack Rogers for those famed summer sandals, and now, you can score a pair of your own for less. The brand is offering 30% off sitewide with promo code JUNE30, so browse through all the styles to find the shoes that suit you best.

Levi's

New jeans are within reach at Levi's sale on sale. Now through June 21, clearance styles are an extra 40% off with code HELLOSUMMER. You'll find discounts on denim, tees and everything in between.

Stuart Weitzman

A selection of the brand's high quality shoes (plus a few trendy bags!) are on sale in advance of the new season. New sandals, pumps, flats and other styles are 50% off — you'll definitely be sporting this footwear all summer long.

Philosophy

Summer weather tends to do a number on skin, so ensure you're prepared by shopping Philosophy's latest sale. The Summer Kickoff Event offers 30% off the brand's beloved products with promo code SUMMER, so you can stock up on all the skincare you'll need for the season.

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines' pastel-hued apparel fits right in at summer parties and outings, and right now, you can save on some of the brands' summer favorites. To snag 40% off select styles, use code SUMMER40 at checkout.

