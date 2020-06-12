Star Wars: Squadrons is speeding to gamers from a galaxy far, far away

Ready for a new Star Wars video game franchise? Star Wars: Squadrons is the droid you're looking for. Electronic arts has officially confirmed this intriguing new intergalactic adventure is the latest addition to the Star Wars video game family.

There's a full reveal planned for Monday, June 15 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT on the official Electronic Arts YouTube channel. But being the scruffy-looking nerf herders we are, we can't resist analyzing what's going on with the preliminary artwork the EA Star Wars Twitter account shared.

Preliminary artwork reveals both an Imperial TIE Fighter pilot and Rebel pilot looking in opposite directions, painted in scorching orange and red hues. You can make out a series of star fighters in the image as well: a TIE Reaper, TIE Bomber, X-Wing, Y-Wing, A-Wing, and a TIE Fighter are all seen jetting through the air.

The image, which originally debuted early via the official Xbox website, was accompanied by the tagline "Pilots wanted." Unfortunately, there aren't any additional details about what the game will include at this time, but this early image suggests, it could be the starship battle-laden Star Wars: Project Maverick that was originally seen via leaks. Those stem from a leak on the PlayStation Store in March. Going by the name alone, it's possible Star Wars: Squadrons may be the next evolution of the Rogue Squadron series. We'll have to wait and see.

Luckily, there are some truly fantastic Star Wars games out there that you can jump into right now ahead of the official Squadrons reveal. If stepping into the role of a Jedi Padawan is more your speed, then the fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the game for you.

Take on the role of Star Wars newcomer Cal Kestis, who's one of the last remaining Jedi in the world. His mission? Rebuilding the Jedi Order. It's an excellent mix of both Uncharted and the Souls genre, with fantastic voice acting, graphics, and exciting Jedi powers. If you've ever wanted to be a Jedi, this is the third-person adventure game for you.

Multiplayer gaming more your speed? Can you make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs? You'll want to try out Star Wars Battlefront II for an adrenaline rush. Star Wars Battlefront II is a first-person shooter (with occasionally third-person moments) where the action is nonstop.

From fighting off AT-ATs on Hoth to engaging in dogfights in the skies of Tatooine, Star Wars Battlefront II models the Star Wars universe faithfully and with panache. You can play with nearly any of your favorite characters and fight alongside legends like Luke Skywalker, and that alone makes it worth the entry price. For any Star Wars fan or a fan of arcade-style team-based shooters, this game is a must-have.

These games should hold you over until we learn more about Star Wars: Squadrons. Until then, we'll be sipping on blue milk and playing holochess to pass the time until the official announcement.

