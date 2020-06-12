Amazon adds some color to its Kindle Paperwhite lineup

Tired of your plain ol' boring black Kindle Paperwhite? Check out the new Sage and Plum color options Amazon quietly released this week. Granted, there's been a Twilight Blue version since last summer, but the latest color additions look sharp and set the mood for this summer.

You can order either color right now, with the 8GB model priced at the normal $129.99 with special offers. There's also a 32GB version of both colors for $159.99.

If you aren't familiar, special offers just mean that Amazon will use your Kindle's lock screen to display personalized ads. If you'd prefer not to see ads, you can order the Paperwhite without special offers for $149.99.

The Paperwhite takes the same Kindle design found on the standard Kindle but improves upon the experience with a higher-resolution 6-inch screen, double the base storage, IPX8 waterproof housing, and now, four color options.

A waterproof Kindle sounds like the ideal device to disconnect from reality for a bit while sitting by the pool this summer. The IPX8 rating means it should survive in two meters of "freshwater for up to 60 minutes.

If Audible books are more your thing, you can connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a speaker to the Paperwhite.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is available in the new Sage and Plum colors, along with black and Twilight Blue, now. You can even pair a Plum Paperwhite with a Plum Echo Dot.

We can't decide whether we like Sage or Plum more. Decisions, decisions.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.