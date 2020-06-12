Maybe you have Dad’s gifts settled (good for you!), but are you still looking for a Father’s Day present that’s fit for that special grandpa? Whether he’s a brand-new grandfather, or an experienced one with grandkids who number in the double digits, we have fresh ideas right here.

We’ve unearthed lots of distinctive gift ideas, from the budget-friendly to the splurge-worthy. Whether you’re leaning toward practical, sentimental, funny or personalized, you can wrap up your Father’s Day shopping for the granddad in your life right now.

’I’m Not Old. I’m a Classic’ Tee ($23.99; etsy.com)

This easy-care shirt is sure to get a laugh from Gramps. Have him put it on after he opens it, and then post a snap with the grandkids! The design is printed with eco-friendly inks. Choose from seven colors. The green is nice, no?

Customizable Map by Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Is he always talking about the neighborhood he grew up in, the house he and Grandma moved into as newlyweds or the beach town where they spent their honeymoon? He’ll be thrilled with a customized map featuring the location of his most cherished spot. It can showcase any address, and has lots of optional details to make it a truly unique work of art. A variety of sizes and finishes is available.

The Original Tin Cup ($29.95, $36.95 engraved; etsy.com)

This stainless steel cup, handmade at a family business in Michigan, is in the style of the ones railroad workers and miners used in the 19th century, making it a great idea for history-buff granddads. The cup, according to the company, also “enhances the flavor profile of whiskeys, bourbons, and rum.” It can be customized with laser engraving and comes with a lifetime guarantee. Because they’re crafted individually by hand, no two are exactly alike, even if not customized.

The 4 Elements of the Perfect Shave by The Art of Shaving ($76, originally $95; sephora.com)

Pamper that pop with this luxurious quartet of essentials that will turn his morning task into a treat. Made with 100% pure essential oils and no parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes or alcohol, the formula earns top marks from men with sensitive, dry skin, ingrown hairs, razor burn or coarse beards. The set comes with pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and an old-timey shaving brush. It’s available in sandalwood fragrance or unscented.

Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair ($49.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

“Would you please grab me a cold one?” Grandpa will never have to say that again with this comfy folding chair that features a cooler — and a cup holder — attached. This chair is a cinch to tote to family picnics, the backyard, fishing trips and the grandkids’ fall games, thanks to its adjustable built-in padded shoulder straps.

’Why You Make Me Smile’ Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($9.83; amazon.com)

Grandpa will get a little misty-eyed when he gets this book. It is full of simple prompts for his grandkids to complete such as, “You have a way of making people…” Depending on the kids’ ages, this book could end up being hilarious, heartwarming or both. Either way, he’ll never forget it. There’s also a fill-in-the-blank journal just for grandpas, too!

Golf Ball Caddy ($39.99; cheryls.com)

How fun is this for a grandfather who golfs? Crispy and chewy cookies are tucked inside a real golf ball caddy. They range from salted caramel to blueberry to Key lime; he’ll even find one hand-decorated to look like a golf green. Chocolate “golf balls” wrapped in foil add an extra touch of sweetness.

Heart Snapshot Mix Hues Photo Art (starting at $29 unframed; minted.com)

This piece will capture the joy in the journey to becoming a grandfather. His one-of-a-kind creation can showcase favorite photos from his pre-dad and pre-grandpa life, or be devoted to showing off his grandchildren. It’s available in various sizes and framing styles for a completely personal gift that he can’t help but love.

The Muncher by Full Windsor ($49.99; amazon.com)

When is the humble spork elevated to gifting level? Right now, in this lightweight, superbly designed titanium tool. The hefty spork comes with an equally robust knife built in, as well as a bottle opener, a cord cutter and more. This is a no-brainer if granddad likes the great outdoors, but we’re sure it’ll still appeal if he simply digs gadgety tools.

New York Times Front Page Puzzle ($49.95; uncommongoods.com)

Give him a present that takes a page from his life. Literally. Pick any day since 1851, and you can have a 500-piece puzzle made of the New York Times front page for that day. The day he became a grandpa is an obvious choice, but other options might be his wedding day, college graduation, or the day he opened his own business. No matter which snapshot of his wonderful life you go with, he’s sure to be surprised when he opens this gift. This can take upward of one month to arrive, but Uncommon Goods offers a printable gift card to show him what’s on its way.

Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($479; homedepot.com)

If Grandpa loves a cookout, but has been working the same old grill for as long as anyone can remember, it might just be time for the family to chip in on an upgrade. This gas grilling system from Weber is more than just a place to cook a slab of meat. It features three burners included in its 424 square inches of cooking space and 105 square inches of warming area. Did we mention that it comes with a 10-year warranty? Yeah, it does.

UKeg Go by GrowlerWerks ($99; amazon.com)

Whether he’s headed to the beach to socially distance with the extended family, enjoying a picnic with Grandma, or setting out with friends to enjoy the outdoors at a distance, he’ll be happy to have this growler in tow. It keeps draft beer foamy, soda bubbly, and cider or ice tea fresh and tasty. It’s double insulated, so beverages stay nice and cold. Holding 64 ounces, it’s just big enough to last all day yet still easily portable.

Milano Stovetop 3-Cup Espresso Maker by Grosche ($24.99; amazon.com)

The traditional Italian stovetop espresso maker has gotten a modern makeover. If the grandfather you love relishes strong coffee, present him with this compact, easy-to-use model. Reviewers noted that it’s great quality for the price. It comes in three sizes; all have a burn guard on the handle. For each one sold, Grosche is providing 50 days of safe water to communities in underdeveloped countries. See our story on advice from baristas on how to make the perfect cup of coffee for more ideas.

Maine Lobster Roll Kit ($109; goldbelly.com)

Never heard of Goldbelly? The company tracks down the best of America’s iconic foods and ships them to you. The offerings are from small-batch bakeries, eateries and markets — delectables that, until now, you could only enjoy if you lived in the right place. Our pick would be this lobster roll kit from The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine. It serves four, and includes claw, knuckle and tail meat, just-baked round rolls (as opposed to the typical hot dog bun), mayo, butter and lemon. Is Gramps not a seafood fan? Consider pastrami from New York City, deep-dish pizza from Chicago or barbecue from Austin, Texas.

The 6-in-1 Golf Divot Tool by Birdicorn ($20; amazon.com)

Golfers will go for this clever, multipurpose gadget. A small but mighty helpmate on the course, it’s a divot tool, ball marker holder, ball line stencil, putt aligner, groove cleaner, and last, but certainly not least, a bottle opener. Made of aluminum, it comes in four colors. A ball marker is included. Check out all of our favorite golf gear, recommended by experts, for more inspiration.

SimpliSafe 5-Piece Wireless Home Security System ($165.01, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

This DIY home security system can be a phenomenal gift idea for a grandfather who lives on his own. It’s Google- and Alexa-compatible and comes with lots of really good features, including a built-in panic button and battery, Wi-Fi and cellular backups. Plus, there is an option to add 24/7 monitoring by police, the fire department and medical dispatchers. Setup won’t be a whole production, either. All he needs to do is unpack the components and plug in the base sensor.

Tea Gift Set by Vahdam ($34.99; amazon.com)

If Grandpa is a tea drinker, spoil him with this collection of fresh teas sourced directly from the premier tea gardens in India. He’ll get to savor Himalayan black, chai, green and herbal varieties. This brand has garnered many accolades for commitment to quality. And 1% of Vahdam’s revenue is funneled into the education of its tea growers’ children.

Easy Reader Watch by Timex ($79; nordstrom.com)

Give Grandpa this classic timepiece with a clean, modern look, and we’re betting you’ll spot him wearing it every time you see him. The face is simple in design, and the numbers are big, so he can read it easily at a glance. The leather strap comes in brown or black, and you can choose from two metal tones.

Poster Boy 47mm Semi Rimless Navigator Sunglasses ($65; nordstrom.com)

He’ll definitely be the poster boy for cool grandpas in these stylish shades. Aside from trendy minimalist style, they’re fitted with total UV protection. Plus, they have slip-proof nose pads so they stay put as he’s mowing the lawn or cruising around town with the windows rolled down.

’Do Not Disturb’ Socks ($17.91 for men’s sizes; etsy.com)

If Grandpa is known for dozing off in his favorite chair, this gift is a must-buy. These soft and cozy cotton blend socks will have him putting his feet up and relaxing with a smile.

Photo Puzzle ($29.99; snapfish.com)

He can’t get enough of seeing his grandchildren, can he? Then this custom puzzle is a no-brainer Father’s Day gift for Grandpa. It comes in a nice gift box, and includes a print of the photo to get him started on the puzzle. The pieces are sturdy, shiny and durable, so he can do the puzzle again and again.

Drop Wireless Charger by Native Union ($49.99; amazon.com)

Powering up his phone will be stylish, fast and seamless with this slim wireless charger. He simply places his phone on the pad, which has silicone on the bottom so it won’t move. A long cable is included, with a leather strap to keep it tidy. He can even leave his phone in its case, because this charges right through most cases.

Deadbolt Mystery Society Subscription (starting at $21.67/month; cratejoy.com)

Is Grandpa a crime-solving buff? Then this could be the best Father’s Day gift he ever got. Each month, he’ll receive a new, stand-alone “cold case” to solve. Interactive elements make the mystery engrossing. He can crack cases on his own, partnered up with his spouse or a friend, or with as many as three of his teenage or older grandkids. The longer the subscription, the lower the price per month — and at the moment Cratejoy is offering 25% off gifts sent for Father’s Day.

ZRL Polycarbonate Carry-On by Zero Halliburton ($212.50, originally $425; zerohalliburton.com)

Indulge granddads who’ve always liked to travel with this luxe, featherweight carry-on. Unwrapping this gift will be encouragement enough to plot his first post-pandemic trip. Among the top-shelf features: a flexible handle designed for extra comfort, a TSA-friendly combination lock, and the brand’s ZH Global Tracking, which allows it to be found anywhere on Earth. It comes in seven colors, and with a complete warranty.

The Llama Me Maybes Swim Trunks ($85; kennyflowers.com)

Why give him another polo shirt when he could sport this conversation-starting swimsuit all summer long? With original artwork — and ethically made in Colombia — these cheerful trunks are lined with stretch mesh, and have four pockets (one with Velcro). The grandkids are sure to smile when they see Pop-Pop rocking these.

Scented Candle ($35; brooklinen.com)

You would never think of giving him a candle; we get it. But we also think there’s a first time for everything. Bourbon! Blood orange! How could he not like the aroma of this soothing “Nightcap” cozying up his abode? Handmade in Brooklyn, New York, it’s plant- and mineral-based to burn clean.

Book of the Month Subscription ($49.99 for three-month plan; bookofthemonth.com)

Here’s a thoroughly modern gift with a throwback feel. Once a month for three, six or 12 months, depending on the plan, he’ll receive his choice of five hardcover brand new releases. He gets to enjoy the element of surprise when his curated options are unveiled each month, plus a new way to kick back and relax.

Lightweight A/C Shirt by Patagonia ($79; nordstrom.com)

For an outing with the family, dinner al fresco or a round of golf, this vintage-style shirt will be his go-to all summer. Not only is it sharp, but it’s made of a special organic cotton and hemp fabric that will keep him cool.

Electrohome Kingston Bluetooth Record Player ($199.99; amazon.com)

Whether he’s a fan of vinyl or prefers to seamlessly connect his favorite music from his phone via Bluetooth, this turntable will deliver beautiful acoustics in retro style. He can also pop in a CD, plug in a USB or tune into AM/FM radio stations. This present is as good as it gets for the music-loving grandfather.

Mini Digital Film & Slide Scanner by Kodak ($119.99; amazon.com)

Does Grandpa have a shoebox (or five) of negatives of photos long since misplaced, or even old slides? We bet he’ll be thrilled to unwrap this all-in-one gizmo. He’ll be able to view, edit and save 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and monochrome negatives and slides onto his computer or SD card.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.