All the Father's Day deals to be had for dads right now

Whether you're picking up a gift for the father figure in your life, or just shopping for yourself, there are plenty of savings to be had in honor of Father's Day this year. Underscored has compiled a list of sales celebrating your old man below. After all, saving money is something your pops would surely approve of, so shop soon in order to receive your items in time for his big day.

Major retailers

Best Buy : Snag some tech and home gifts for dad, many of which are marked down.

: Snag some tech and home gifts for dad, many of which are marked down. Big Lots : The mega retailer has a range of items for dads up for grabs, many of which are marked down.

: The mega retailer has a range of items for dads up for grabs, many of which are marked down. eBay : Whether your dad is into tech, golf, power tools and everything in between, you'll find something he'll love for less at eBay's Father's Day sale.

: Whether your dad is into tech, golf, power tools and everything in between, you'll find something he'll love for less at eBay's Father's Day sale. Kohl's : Use code DAD10 to save $10 on orders of $50 or more when you shop items for dads.

: Use code DAD10 to save $10 on orders of $50 or more when you shop items for dads. Macy's : Take 15% off men's grooming products, including cologne, with code FRIEND.

: Take 15% off men's grooming products, including cologne, with code FRIEND. Nordstrom : The department store has put together a special section featuring picks for dads, many of which are up to 60% off.

: The department store has put together a special section featuring picks for dads, many of which are up to 60% off. Sam's Club : The warehouse retailer has a Father's Day section that's packed with products dads will love, and if you do some digging, you'll find a few solid discounts, too.

: The warehouse retailer has a Father's Day section that's packed with products dads will love, and if you do some digging, you'll find a few solid discounts, too. Target: The mega store has listed a bunch of entertaining and heartfelt gift ideas for dads, a few of which also happen to be on sale.

Tech and electronics

B&H Photo Video : Tons of tech is on sale, including laptops, headphones, cameras and more.

: Tons of tech is on sale, including laptops, headphones, cameras and more. Bose : Upgrade your dad's audio with tons of special offers on headphones and speakers.

: Upgrade your dad's audio with tons of special offers on headphones and speakers. Courant : Take 25% off cool tech accessories sitewide, plus enjoy free monogramming, with code STAYDAD25.

: Take 25% off cool tech accessories sitewide, plus enjoy free monogramming, with code STAYDAD25. Fitbit: Several models are up to $70 off on both Fitbit's own site and Amazon.

HP : Computers, printers and more are marked down in honor of Father's Day.

: Computers, printers and more are marked down in honor of Father's Day. JBL : Earbuds, speakers and headphones are 10% to 70% off — sounds like a great deal for dad.

: Earbuds, speakers and headphones are 10% to 70% off — sounds like a great deal for dad. Newegg : Tons of gear for dad, including quite a few smartwatches, are up for grabs at a discount.

: Tons of gear for dad, including quite a few smartwatches, are up for grabs at a discount. Nanoleaf: Starting on June 14, take 10% off Canvas Light Panels and Light Panels Smarter Kit + Canvas Expansion Pack at Home Depot and Best Buy.

Home and health

Allswell : Take 20% off bedding with code DADS20.

: Take 20% off bedding with code DADS20. Casper : Score a 10% discount on any order that includes a mattress, or take $25 off your order of $100 or more when you shop their selection of Father's Day gifts with code FORDAD.

: Score a 10% discount on any order that includes a mattress, or take $25 off your order of $100 or more when you shop their selection of Father's Day gifts with code FORDAD. Home Depot : Power tools, grills, patio furniture and much more is marked down for Father's Day.

: Power tools, grills, patio furniture and much more is marked down for Father's Day. Homesick: Take 25% off candles sitewide with code BESTDAD.

Ghirardelli : Delectable chocolate treats for dad at 15% off

: Delectable chocolate treats for dad at 15% off Lowe's : Tons of gifts for handy dads are available at Lowe's, some of which are on sale.

: Tons of gifts for handy dads are available at Lowe's, some of which are on sale. Purple : Take up to 20% off sleep accessories and bundles.

: Take up to 20% off sleep accessories and bundles. Rachio: Several smart yard care products are on sale through June 21.

Style and grooming

Backcountry : Take 30% off brands like The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour and more.

: Take 30% off brands like The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour and more. Columbia : Save on items in the Father's Day shop with this 25% off sitewide offer.

: Save on items in the Father's Day shop with this 25% off sitewide offer. Dagne Dover : Take 25% off gifts for dads with code DADSDAY.

: Take 25% off gifts for dads with code DADSDAY. Dick's Sporting Goods : Take up to 25% off men's Nike, Adidas and Under Armour golf apparel and footwear.

: Take up to 25% off men's Nike, Adidas and Under Armour golf apparel and footwear. Eddie Bauer : Gifts for dads are 50% off.

: Gifts for dads are 50% off. Enso Rings : Get dad a wedding ring to wear when he's working on projects around the house with 25% off select silicone styles.

: Get dad a wedding ring to wear when he's working on projects around the house with 25% off select silicone styles. Indochino: Premium suits are 20% off with code PREM20.

L.L.Bean : The Father's Day Gift Shop features savings on a few apparel items.

: The Father's Day Gift Shop features savings on a few apparel items. Lucky Brand : A few items in the Father's Day shop, including shorts and tees, are on sale.

: A few items in the Father's Day shop, including shorts and tees, are on sale. Original Penguin : Score 30% off styles for guys at this sitewide sale.

: Score 30% off styles for guys at this sitewide sale. Perry Ellis : Take 40% off orders off $200+, plus enjoy free shipping.

: Take 40% off orders off $200+, plus enjoy free shipping. Reebok : In honor of dads and grads, Reebok is offering 30% off sitewide with code DADGRAD.

: In honor of dads and grads, Reebok is offering 30% off sitewide with code DADGRAD. The North Face: Select men's and kids' styles are 30% off, no promo code required.

