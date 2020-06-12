30 Father's Day gifts under $50 that he'll love

Dear old Dad. You love him so (even if he tends to drive you crazy), but he can be hard to buy for, especially if you're on a budget. Maybe you'd love to spring for those golf clubs he's been eyeing, or that new Miles Davis vinyl box set, but you're watching your spending like a hawk these days. Don't worry — we've got you covered, with 30 Father's Day gifts he'll love, all under $50.

Hallmark Signature Wood Fathers Day Card ($5.99; amazon.com)

Hallmark Signature Wood Fathers Day Card

Made from a thin sheet of actual wood and emblazoned with the word "DAD" spelled out in nuts and bolts, this card is a perfect match for the DIY dad. And, if you're not the best at coming up with an inscription, this one does the work for you ---- with a little bit of dad humor ---- by saying, "When it comes to being a great dad, you totally nailed it."

_________________________________________________________

Dearfoams 'Best Dad' Scuff Slipper ($25.20, originally $36; dearfoams.com)

Dearfoams "Best Dad" Scuff Slipper

Dad may not want to broadcast his "best dad" status with a T-shirt, but slippers from one of the world's favorite slipper brands? Heck, yes. He'll love the comfort and support from the memory foam so much that he may never take them off. Plus, for every pair of slippers purchased on dearfoams.com, the brand will donate a pair to a health care worker on the front lines of the pandemic.

_________________________________________________________

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer ($13.97; amazon.com)

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer

Even if you can't take him to a concert, show or event to make a new memory together, you can help him take a trip down memory lane with this journal, where he can organize his most prized ticket stubs. Be sure to go through it with him afterward, it to hear all of the details that he didn't include in the written description.

_________________________________________________________

JBL Clip 3 Speaker ($49.95, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

JBL Clip 3 Speaker

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker delivers big sound for its deceptively small size, and Dad can even use it as a speaker for phone calls. The built-in clip can be attached to a backpack or belt buckle, so he can take it with him just about anywhere. Available in three colors.

_________________________________________________________

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer ($17.99; amazon.com)

BAGSMART Universal Cable Organizer

Of course, with his gadget collection, keeping the cords organized can be a bit of a chess game. Well, that tangled mess can become history after you gift him this universal cable organizer that neatly tucks everything way while not in use.

_________________________________________________________

Buena Onda Yippi Yappa ($36.99; amazon.com)

Buena Onda Yippi Yappa

If Dad is a Gen Xer, this gift will take him waaay back to his school days. The Yippi Yappa takes Hacky Sack up a notch with multiple games in one set — fun for Dad and the whole family!

_________________________________________________________

'What I Love about Dad' Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($7.92; amazon.com)

"What I Love about Dad" Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal

This fill-in-the-blank journal lets you write your own messages to Dad via prompts that provoke answers even the man of steel himself will appreciate. Just make sure to get him a box of tissues, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver

Dad probably doesn't like to waste time, especially in the mornings when he's groggy. If that's the case, then check out this all-in-one breakfast-sandwich maker that can whip up a sausage, egg and cheese in just five minutes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Paddywax Candles Parks Collection Scented Candle ($30; amazon.com)

Paddywax Candles Parks Collection Scented Candle

These soy wax candles with wooden wicks come in five woodsy, masculine scents. The ceramic container can be repurposed after burning the candle, and Paddywax has committed to a minimum donation of $25,000 to the National Park Foundation.

_____________________________________________________________________________

License to Grill Apron ($25; amazon.com)

License To Grill Apron

For the dapper 007 fan who's sipping a martini (shaken, not stirred) while grilling filet mignon and lobster.

_________________________________________________________

KABB DZ-3 Modern Digital Mechanical Retro Flip Dоwn Clock ($43.99; amazon.com)

KABB DZ-3 Modern Digital Mechanical Retro Flip Dоwn Clock

The flip clock changed the way humans tell time in train stations around the world. Celebrate this design and engineering moment in mid-century history by giving your trivia-loving dad this clock worth talking about.

_________________________________________________________

Tuxton Home Duratux 35 oz. Soup Bowls ($49.99 for six, originally $154; wayfair.com)

Tuxton Home Duratux 35oz. Soup Bowls

For the guy who's always looking for a bigger bowl for his cereal and salads. These oversized vessels are freezer-, oven-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe up to 500 degrees, so Dad can put them through their paces without worry.

_____________________________________________________________________________

'101 So Bad, They're Good Dad Jokes' ($5.99; amazon.com)

101 So Bad, They're Good Dad Jokes

Just in case inspiration doesn't strike, with this nifty book your dad can have 101 of the cheesiest jokes at his disposal.

_________________________________________________________

Wisconsin Cheese Mart Nibbler Crate ($49; amazon.com)

Wisconsin Cheese Mart Nibbler Crate

Speaking of... If he loves cheese, he'll make quick work of this gift! These Wisconsin-made cheeses are mouthwateringly good and ideal for snacking, grilled sandwiches and ooey-gooey melted-cheese dishes.

_________________________________________________________

Basic Fun Arcade Classics Frogger ($15.92, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Basic Fun Arcade Classics Frogger

This mini Frogger game looks and plays just like the arcade version. Dad will feel like a kid again. Also available in PacMan ($19.99; amazon.com), if that's more Dad's jam.

_________________________________________________________

Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker (starting at $35.99; amazon.com)

Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker

His Apple Watch died, but you can't afford to spring for a replacement from Apple. With 4,000-plus reviews and 4.2 stars on Amazon, this affordable, waterproof activity tracker is the best dupe we've seen. It counts steps, monitors heart rate, provides phone notifications and more. Take it from one of our editors who's used this: It's awesome for the price.

_________________________________________________________

The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit - The Old Fashioned ($21.99; amazon.com)

The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit - The Old Fashioned

Since it's a bit tough to go out to bars these days, give Dad the gift of a perfectly made cocktail. Each kit contains ingredients (not including booze) and tools for several cocktails. Our favorite is the Old Fashioned, but the handcrafted kits are also available in Moscow Mule ($21.99; amazon.com), Champagne Cocktail and Gin & Tonic. Pair the Cocktail Kit with his favorite spirit.

_________________________________________________________

SPIbelt ($19.95; amazon.com)

SPIbelt

With over 1,900 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this handy belt is a fan favorite for travel, sports and gatherings. It is worn around the waist and designed to hold essentials like his keys, phone, wallet, and even medical items like an inhaler or insulin vials. Available in a variety of colors.

_________________________________________________________

Green Goo Hand Goo ($16.06; amazon.com)

Green Goo Hand Goo

When you hold Dad's hand, does it feel like sandpaper? This all-natural hand salve contains nourishing ingredients like calendula, rosemary and comfrey. It feels very rich going on but absorbs quickly and will make his hands soft enough in no time.

_________________________________________________________

Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone ($19.99; target.com)

Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone

Drones can bring out the kid in almost anyone, but they can also be pricey. This tiny $20 Nano Drone is designed to be flown indoors, a great place to start for the drone novice. We saw it perform at Toy Fair in New York, and it's lots of fun.

_________________________________________________________

Live Bearded Beard Kit ($49.99; amazon.com)

Live Bearded Beard Kit

This kit is a must-have for the well-groomed bearded man. The kit contains Beard Wash, Beard Oil and Beard Butter to keep his whiskers in tiptop shape. Available in six scents.

_________________________________________________________

Reshoevn8r Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit ($14.98, originally $24.88; amazon.com)

Reshoevn Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit

This kit has all of the essentials to keep Dad's favorite sneakers looking brand new: a 3-ounce bottle of cleaning solution, an all-purpose brush and a microfiber towel.

_________________________________________________________

George Foreman 4-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press ($25.88, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

George Foreman 4-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press

We like this little guy for dads who live alone. With 60 square inches of grilling surface, it's compact but big enough to press a large panini or grill a generous portion of steak. The nonstick surface eliminates the need for butter or oil, so it's also good for guys who are watching their waistlines.

_________________________________________________________

Vahdam Assorted Tea Bag Sampler ($24.99; amazon.com)

Vahdam Assorted Tea Bag Sampler

This set, one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019, is a wonderful gift for the tea-loving dad. It comes with a well-rounded selection of black, green, oolong, herbal and chai teas, and the large box gives the impression that it's much more expensive than $25.

_________________________________________________________

The Skin Saviors Set from Jack Black ($35; amazon.com)

The Skin Saviors Set from Jack Black

If Dad needs a nudge in the self-care department, this kit is an excellent place to start. It contains everything he needs to take good care of his skin this summer: a daily cleanser, exfoliant, and face cream and lip balm with sunscreen.

_________________________________________________________

Carhartt Trade Series Tool Bag ($30.25, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Carhartt Trade Series Tool Bag

This sturdy bag helps to keep tools organized and will allow Dad to take his kit wherever his handyman skills are needed. We love the metal frame that helps maintain the bag's shape, the plentiful pockets and loops, the comfortable handles and the rugged zipper. Available in black and brown.

_________________________________________________________

BeerWhere 12-Ounce Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Can Cooler/Tumbler ($16.99; amazon.com)

BeerWhere 12-Ounce Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Can Cooler/Tumbler

This container is multipurpose: it keeps 12-ounce cans (both slim and regular) and bottles cold or it can be used as a 14-ounce insulated tumbler with a lid. It comes in a bunch of colors, but we like the bright yellow best so that Dad knows which one is his from across the yard. It also has a five-year warranty and is dishwasher safe. If your dad is more of a water guy than a can guy, take a look at the testing we did to find the best water bottle available.

_________________________________________________________

Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot and Back Massager with Heat ($49.99; amazon.com)

Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot and Back Massager with Heat

If he spends all day on his feet, this foot massager will deliver much-needed relief. It provides a soothing massage, and he'll have the option to add heat for an extra treat. It also transforms into a massager that works for his sore back, neck and calves, making it a serious bang for your buck.

_________________________________________________________

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit ($15.99; amazon.com)

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit

No more grimy screens! This bundle includes three microfiber cleaning cloths and two different sized bottles of WHOOSH! spray cleaner so that he can clean his screens to remove 99.99% of dust and grime wherever he goes. WHOOSH! can be used on the smartphone, iPad, kindle and TV screen as well as on eyeglasses. We are obsessed and he will be too.

Looking for more ideas? Check out our other Father's Day gift guides here:

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.