Widow of Wuhan whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang gives birth to their son

Beijing (CNN) The wife of Li Wenliang, the Wuhan whistleblower doctor who died of coronavirus in February, has given birth to their son, according to the Chinese state-run Litchi News.

Li's wife told Litchi News early Friday morning local time that she gave birth to a baby boy in a Wuhan hospital.

"Can you see it from heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them," she wrote on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

People attend a vigil in Hong Kong on February 7, 2020 for whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang, 34, who died in Wuhan after contracting the virus while treating a patient.

Li was a doctor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic

In late December, when reports emerged of a dangerous new virus in the city, he texted fellow medical school alumni warning them of the news.

Read More