Jammu and Kashmir (CNN) In the winter of 2018, actor Tariq Ahmad Mir was performing in a comedy skit to welcome visitors to the picturesque hill town of Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali, known for popular films "Jab We Met" and "Rockstar," had dropped in after attending a local film festival.

The two met and snapped a photo together, which Ali posted to Instagram with a caption that would change Mir's life. It said: "With Tyrion Lannister at Pahalgam festival."

Until then, Mir had never heard of Tyrion Lannister -- much less Peter Dinklage, the award-winning actor who plays the character in Game of Thrones (GoT), the popular American fantasy drama television series.

The picture went viral and stories appeared on entertainment sites declaring that Peter Dinklage's doppelganger had been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.

