(CNN) The governors of Nigeria's 36 states have resolved to declare a state of emergency on rape following a spate of sexual violence against women, according to the Nigerian Governor's Forum (NGF).

Following its meeting this week, the Forum is calling on all states to set up a sex offenders register and to sign on to two federal laws which punish rape and violence against women and children.

The Forum has also invited the country's police heads to brief the governors on efforts they are making to tackle sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria, NGF chair Kayode Fayemi said in the statement.

The forum exists to foster collaboration amongst the country's Executive Governors on matters of public policy and to promote good governance, it says on its website.

The announcement comes amid outrage from women groups calling for justice following the brutal rape of two female students amid a string of violent incidents against several women in the country in recent weeks.

Read More