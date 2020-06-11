The week in 41 photos

Pallbearers bring George Floyd's casket into the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. Floyd, whose death inspired a national movement, grew up in Houston's Third Ward and called the city home. In pictures: George Floyd's memorial services Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/Pool/AP

This satellite photo, taken on Saturday, June 6, shows the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. The words "Black Lives Matter" were painted on two blocks of 16th Street. The painters were contacted by Mayor Muriel Bowser. Handout/Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Voters line up at Christian City, an assisted-living home, to cast their primary ballots in Union City, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 9. Voting delays across Georgia led state officials to call for investigations. Some voters spent hours waiting in line. Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Visitors ride a roller coaster at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando after it reopened on Friday, June 5. In pictures: Here are the places that are starting to reopen Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

George Floyd's brother Philonise appears at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, June 10, about proposed changes to police practices and accountability. "Make the necessary changes to make law enforcement the solution and not the problem," he told lawmakers. Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP

A deer flees flames as the Quail Fire burns near Winters, California, on Saturday, June 6. Noah Berger/AP

People protest near the White House on Saturday, June 6. Demonstrations continue to take place across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Teachers in Barcelona, Spain, try to prevent a hug between 6-year-olds Wendy Otin and Oumou Salam Niang as they meet on Monday, June 8. It was the first day of school since the country went on lockdown because of the novel coronavirus. Emilio Morenatti/AP

"Defund the Police" is painted on the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington on Monday, June 8. In the wake of George Floyd's death, there has been a growing call to defund police departments. Here's what it means. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

About two dozen Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds as they pay tribute to George Floyd on Monday, June 8. They wore stoles made of Kente cloth , drawing criticism from observers who felt they made the traditional African textile into a political prop. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

A wave crashes near a man in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached the Louisiana coast on Sunday, June 7. Gerald Herbert/AP

US President Donald Trump shushes reporters trying to ask him questions as he prepares to sign a bill on Friday, June 5. The legislation is devoted to small business loan flexibility. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Protesters in Bristol, England, throw a statue of Edward Colston into the River Avon during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, June 7. The Museums of Bristol website describes Colston as a "revered philanthropist/reviled slave trader" from the 17th century. Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images

Cardboard cutouts are seen in the stands of Bislett Stadium as Karsten Warholm runs a hurdles race in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, June 11. Warholm ran the fastest 300-meter hurdles race in history during the Impossible Games, a repurposed Diamond League meet. Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix/AP

A firefighter in Chennai, India, sprays disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, May 11. Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo hugs Charlene Davis after Davis prayed for him on Monday, June 8. She was among those standing in line for George Floyd's public visitation. Eric Gay/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, prepares to speak in Dover, Delaware, on Friday, June 5. His speech at Delaware State University was his second major address of the week. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace's pit crew works on his car during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 10. Wallace's car had a Black Lives Matter paint scheme for the race. Wallace is the first full-time African American to race in the Cup Series since 1971. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A protester raises a fist in front of police during a Black Lives Matter rally in Paris on Saturday, June 6. See more photos of worldwide protests Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters shout at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey during a Defund the Police march on Saturday, June 6. Frey was met with a chorus of boos after telling a group of demonstrators he did not support abolishing the city police department. Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux

This aerial photo shows thousands of green turtles congregating on the edge of Australia's Great Barrier Reef during the nesting season. The creatures are endangered and under threat. Christian Miller

Minnesota state troopers surround a statue of Christopher Columbus after activists pulled it down in front of the Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday, June 10. Columbus statues are being taken down and tampered with —and many Confederate statues, too — as a racial reckoning occurs following the death of George Floyd. Columbus has long been a contentious figure in history for his treatment of the Indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense. Leila Navidi/Star Tribune/Getty Images

A young boy in Compton, California, rides with the Compton Cowboys during a "peace ride" for George Floyd on Sunday, June 7. Warrick Page/Getty Images

Double-crested cormorants fly over garbage, including plastic waste, at a beach in Panama City on Monday, June 8. It was World Oceans Day. Millions of tons of plastic end up in the oceans every year, killing and injuring sea creatures. Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as medics tend to a protester shot in Seattle on Sunday, June 7. Nikolas Alexander Fernandez has been charged with first-degree assault. Charging documents say Fernandez told police he was firing in self-defense after the protester reached into the window of his car. Prosecutors say the protester was trying to stop Fernandez from driving into a crowd of protesters. The victim was shot in the shoulder. Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City on Wednesday, June 10. Mexico is suffering because of the coronavirus, with 129,184 confirmed cases and 15,357 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday. Health officials say the true numbers are likely much higher than that. Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Locusts are seen in the Indian village of Mangliyawas on Saturday, June 6. India is dealing with its worst locust swarm in almost 30 years. Himanshu Sharma/Abaca/Sipa USA

A woman tends to animals in the Nigerian village of Faduma on Wednesday, June 10. At least 81 people there were killed Tuesday in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants, the Borno state government said in a statement released to CNN. Borno state government

Cody Garbrandt punches Raphael Assuncao during their UFC bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6. Garbrandt knocked out Assuncao in the second round. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Streets and buildings are submerged Sunday, June 7, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yangshuo, China. STR/AFP/Getty Images

A man holds up a child during a protest in Washington on Saturday, June 6. Eric Thayer/Reuters

Makokou, a 35-year-old gorilla from the Johannesburg Zoo, is prepared for a CT scan in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, June 6. Veterinarians wanted to examine abnormal growths on his nose. Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

People take part in a rally in Hong Kong on Tuesday, June 9. It had been a year since pro-democracy protesters took the streets to voice their opposition to a proposed extradition bill. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Demonstrators dance at 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, the intersection where George Floyd was pinned down by police, during a thunderstorm on Saturday, June 6. David Guttenfelder

People in Frankfurt, Germany, gather on Saturday, June 6, to call for justice for George Floyd. Boris Roessler/dpa/AP

Former NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, gives a thumbs-up after she visited Challenger Deep, the deepest point of the ocean, on Sunday, June 7. She's the first person in the world to visit both outer space and the deepest point on Earth. Enrique Alvarez/EYOS Expeditions

A person holds flowers as demonstrators clash with police in Seattle on Sunday, June 7. David Ryder/Getty Images

Horses race in Chelmsford, England, on Monday, June 8. The public, however, is still not allowed to watch races in person. Alan Crowhurst/PA/AP

Italian police have found a Banksy artwork that was stolen from outside the Bataclan theater in Paris last year. Banksy painted the mural on the exit door of the theater following the November 2015 terrorist attack on the Bataclan, which killed 90 people. It depicts a sad-looking veiled figure gazing downward, and it is believed to be a tribute to the survivors of that attack. Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images